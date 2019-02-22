SWAT team enters Platte City apartment, arrests man without any injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- Officials in Platte City, Missouri safely removed a barricaded man from an apartment complex Friday before anyone was injured.

Platte County sheriff Mark Owen said the man barricaded himself in a home on Orourke, near Wallingford.

The SWAT team entered his home around 1:20 p.m. and got him out safely. They took him to the hospital as a precaution because they threw tear gas into the unit.

Officers in Levenworth, Kansas tried to stop the 29-year-old wanted for violating parole earlier in the day, but he refused. He led officers on a high-speed chase into Missouri, making his way into Platte City.

Sheriff Owen said the suspect ditched the car near a home on Orourke, ran toward a fourplex apartment and kicked down the door to one of the units.

There were three children and two adults inside. They were able to get out safely before the suspect barricaded himself inside.

The police chief said the suspect knows the family inside, but they did not invite him over Friday.

Deputies helped two other adults in the other units, one of whom was an elderly woman on oxygen, get out of the complex safely.