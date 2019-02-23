Track the rain here before you head out

Joe’s Forecast: More drops and drips

Posted 7:51 am, February 23, 2019

Blizzard conditions will pass towards the NW of the KC region...we'll be on the warmer side of the storm and that means more drips and drops. Not the greatest of days today but we should see some sunshine Sunday with colder weather too

The Forecast

Long Ranger

