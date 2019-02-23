× Police: KCK homicide victim targeted leaving work

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police say the victim of an overnight homicide was likely familiar with his killer.

Chief Terry Ziegler said Saturday morning that the victim was shot in the Fairfax District near Kindleburger Road and Fairfax Trafficway. The victim was reported with critical injuries, but later died.

Chief Ziegler says police don’t believe this was a random attack, but there’s no word on the suspected killer’s identity, or if they’re in custody. They do ask anyone with leads to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.