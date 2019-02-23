Shooting leaves 1 person with serious injuries near 40th & Tracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has serious injuries following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. near 40th and Tracy.

No suspect information has been provided by police at this time.

FOX4 will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available.

If you have information that could help police, you’re asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can also submit a tip online here. All tips are anonymous.