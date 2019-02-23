Shots fired outside Raytown church where funeral was being held for 15-year-old homicide victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Police are investigating Saturday after reports of shots being fired near a Raytown church where a funeral was taking place for a 15-year-old homicide victim.

Raytown police say shots were fired just before 3:30 p.m. outside the Graceway Church, located near 55th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

No injuries have been reported to police at this time.

The church posted on their Facebook page that the incident has led them to cancel a scheduled middle school lock-in and other activities due to safety concerns.

"We are cooperating with police as they investigate."

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is handling the investigation.

Funeral services for 15-year-old An'Janique Wright were scheduled to take place at the church beginning at 2 p.m.

Jamya Norfleet, 21, and Taylor McMillon, 18, have both been charged in the shooting death of Wright on Feb. 12.

Police say the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument that began at a basketball game at Central Academy of Excellence. Norfleet was escorted out of the school, and a short time later so was Wright, her sister told FOX4.