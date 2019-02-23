Who to contact about potholes in your neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The long winter weather this season has not been kind to the streets across the metro. After each snow storm, more and more pot holes are appearing on city streets.
Below is a list of contacts you can report potholes to across the Kansas City metro.
Kansas City:
On city streets: 311
Report a Pot hole in your city:
- Grandview 816-316-4856
- Independence 816-325-7624
- Kansas City, Mo. 816-513-9224 or Public Works Department 816-513-1313
- Lee’s Summit 816-969-7754
- Lenexa 913-477-7880
- Liberty 816-792-6150
- North Kansas City 816-274-6004
- Olathe 913-971-6037
- Overland Park 913-895-5010
MoDOT:
Call 1-888-ASK-MODOT or online: https://www.modot.org/report-road-concern
KDOT:
- Atchison Co. – (785) 486-2142
- Brown Co. – (785) 486-2142
- Doniphan Co. – (785) 486-2142
- Douglas Co. – (785) 528-3128
- Jackson Co. – (785) 296-2291
- Jefferson Co. – (785) 296-2291
- Lyon Co. – (785) 528-3128
- Marshall Co. – (785) 456-2353
- Nemaha Co. – (785) 486-2142
- Osage Co. – (785) 528-3128
- Pottawatomie Co. – (785) 456-2353
- Riley Co. – (785) 456-2353
- Shawnee Co. – (785) 296-2291
- Wabaunsee Co. – (785) 528-3128
Street Maintenance for Wyandotte County
Pothole and pavement repairs for Overland Park, Kansas
