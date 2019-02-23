Who to contact about potholes in your neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The long winter weather this season has not been kind to the streets across the metro. After each snow storm, more and more pot holes are appearing on city streets.

Below is a list of contacts you can report potholes to across the Kansas City metro.

Kansas City:

On city streets: 311

Report a Pot hole in your city:

Grandview 816-316-4856

Independence 816-325-7624

Kansas City, Mo. 816-513-9224 or Public Works Department 816-513-1313

Lee’s Summit 816-969-7754

Lenexa 913-477-7880

Liberty 816-792-6150

North Kansas City 816-274-6004

Olathe 913-971-6037

Overland Park 913-895-5010

MoDOT:

Call 1-888-ASK-MODOT or online: https://www.modot.org/report-road-concern

KDOT:

Atchison Co. – (785) 486-2142

Brown Co. – (785) 486-2142

Doniphan Co. – (785) 486-2142

Douglas Co. – (785) 528-3128

Jackson Co. – (785) 296-2291

Jefferson Co. – (785) 296-2291

Lyon Co. – (785) 528-3128

Marshall Co. – (785) 456-2353

Nemaha Co. – (785) 486-2142

Osage Co. – (785) 528-3128

Pottawatomie Co. – (785) 456-2353

Riley Co. – (785) 456-2353

Shawnee Co. – (785) 296-2291

Wabaunsee Co. – (785) 528-3128

Street Maintenance for Wyandotte County

Pothole and pavement repairs for Overland Park, Kansas