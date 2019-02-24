Family & friends mourn KCMO woman killed over a ‘joke’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Friends and family of Lakeasha Taylor say she was a free spirit and a fashionista. Sunday, they gathered at Sheffield Park to remember the young woman who always told them not to worry so much.

Taylor was shot and killed one week ago, and court documents reveal it all started over a sarcastic comment.

Eighteen-year-old Marlon Davis Junior faces a second degree murder charge and felony armed criminal action. Prosecutors said he was in a home on east 12th Terrace with several people joking around. However, when Lakeasha Taylor joked about him not paying rent he allegedly left the room, came back with a gun, and killed her.

Her family is shocked to see her life end so suddenly.

"You've heard the news lines. You've read the stories," pastor Anthony Mondaine of Restoration Life Church said. "Because of rent? A joke? This is pathetic."

Her sister, Paris Taylor, said when it happened she woke up to 20 messages on her phone, and she knew something was wrong.

"I immediately thought how could this be real?" Taylor said. "How could this be possible or happening. I just spoke with her. I was in shock."

Paris and Lakeasha were best friends. Taylor says whenever she needed to go to an event or on a date her sister would pick out her clothes so she would have the perfect outfit.

"I'm definitely going to miss her," Taylor said. "I can't deny that. I'm going to think about her every day for the rest of my life."

"None of us. None of us. None of us have a right to take a life," Damon Daniel with AdHoc Group Against Crime said.

The vigil was emotional for the people who knew her best.

"I know this is tough for you, but right now I keep telling everyone we are Keisha's voice," family friend Megan Davis said. "We are her strength, and right now she needs this. She needs us to be strong."

"We don't like these kind of moments," Mondaine said. "We don't like having to tell people it's going to be okay when their sister's been murdered. At the end of this day this is a reality we've got to face."

Taylor's boyfriend is in disbelief. Clutching a memento of hers he struggled to come to terms with his new reality without her.

"She used to stress about how we used to worry so much," her boyfriend said. "She was like baby just chill, you know, you've got to just calm down and take it step by step. She taught me so much."

While Lakeasha is gone her sister says they will always be together in spirit.

"I love her very much, and I know she's in heaven smiling down being my guardian angel in spirit," Taylor said.

Davis Jr. remains in custody on a $100,000 cash bond and is awaiting a court date.

Taylor's family says they are struggling to pay for her funeral, and while they have received some donations they are still short of their goal.

If you would like to help support this family there is a fund set up for her with all Kansas City Credit Union locations. You can make a cash deposit to "52650 London's Love Fund."