KCK chase into KCMO leads multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are reported to have serious injuries and one person is reported to have critical to life-threatening injuries following a police chase.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, KCK police responded to what KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler called a “rolling gun battle” and located one of the vehicles, a grey Chevy HHR ,with five males inside. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle where the driver then fled and officers followed after.

The suspect vehicle then spun-out and the driver sped toward an officer who was standing by the driver’s door yelling for the suspect driver to put his hands up. The suspect sideswiped the door and the chase continued.

Once the chase entered Kansas City, Missouri, KCPD officers became involved in the chase. The driver of the suspect vehicle was traveling south on Brookside when he refused to stop at a red light at 63rd Street and struck a white Acura RDX and a KCMO ATA bus that were traveling east on 63rd Street with a green light.

Four of the five suspects got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene. They were later apprehended by KCK and KCMO officers. The fifth suspect, who was sitting in the right front passenger seat was reported to have serious injuries from the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Acura were both taken to an area hospital. The driver was reported to have serious injuries and the passenger was reported to have critical, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The driver and only passenger of the ATA bus refused medical treatment but were seen by emergency crews on the scene.

Zeigler said a handgun was recovered from the suspect vehicle.