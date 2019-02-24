KCK police identify man killed Saturday near Kindleburger Road and Fairfax Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have now identified the man killed early Saturday morning in the Fairfax District.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Kindleburger Road and Fairfax Trafficway. Officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was identified as 38-year-old Eric Jackson, of Shawnee, who was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say Jackson was likely familiar with his killer.

Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Ziegler said police don’t believe this was a random attack, but there’s no word on the suspected killer’s identity, or if they’re in custody. They do ask anyone with leads to call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.