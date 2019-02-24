× KU film professor wins Oscar for work on ‘BlacKkklansman’

LOS ANGELES — A University of Kansas professor is now an Oscar winner.

Kevin Willmott, a film professor at Kansas, shared the award Sunday for best adapted screenplay Academy Award for “BlacKkklansman” with writer-director Spike Lee and co-writers Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz. This is Lee’s first competitive Academy Award.

Lee started out his acceptance speech with some profanity, telling producers not to start the clock on his speech. Winners have been allotted 90 seconds for their speech from the time their names are called.

Lee ready from a two-page letter that tied together history and the years 1619 and 2019, along with his own story.

Lee received the award from Samuel L. Jackson, who has appeared in Lee’s film. Jackson ribbed Lee at the outset of his presentation along with actress Brie Larson, reciting the score of the Knicks game, who notched a rare win.