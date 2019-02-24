Joe’s Forecast: Brrr again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The storm is gone but the winds remain. We're going to get 30 MPH gusts today but at least the skies will be bright and sunny. Tomorrow a large spread from the north to the south will develop with colder air in northern MO and milder air south of KC

