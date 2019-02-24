Joe’s Forecast: Brrr again!

Posted 8:14 am, February 24, 2019, by , and

The storm is gone but the winds remain. We're going to get 30 MPH gusts today but at least the skies will be bright and sunny. Tomorrow a large spread from the north to the south will develop with colder air in northern MO and milder air south of KC

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.