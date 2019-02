KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating after one person was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in the Northland.

The shooting was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at the Denton Luxury apartments located off NW 62nd Terrace near 45 Highway.

Police tell FOX4 that the victim died on their way to the hospital.

No suspects are reported to be in custody at this time.

