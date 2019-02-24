× Shooting Leaves 1 with Life Threatening Injuries in KCK

Kansas City, Kan. — A shooting investigation is underway in the 1800 block of North 24th Street that resulted in life threatening injuries.

According to KCKPD personnel on scene, a man was found shot in the head in that area. He was transported to KU Medical Center, where he has been listed in life threatening condition.

Investigators do not have many details at this time, but do not believe the victim was shot at this location. Instead, they believe he may have driven himself to North 24th Street after being shot.

If you have information that could help police, you’re asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can also submit a tip online here. All tips are anonymous.