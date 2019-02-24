Three men charged in connection to shots fired outside Raytown church during funeral

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Three Kansas City men have been charged in connection to shots being fired outside a Raytown church Saturday during a funeral service for a 15-year-old girl that was shot and killed outside a metro school on Feb. 12.

Gary P. Jones, 22, faces charges of resisting a lawful stop, 19-year-old Gerrad D. Rivera-Willis faces charges for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest and 20-year-old Zion Owsley faces charges for receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department were conducting uniformed surveillance for a funeral taking place at Graceway Church located near 55th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff. While working the area, officers heard the sound of around 10 gunshots and saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed westbound on E. 55th Street.

Officers began to chase the suspect vehicle which failed to stop for police. Police said the suspect driver continued driving west on 55th Street and consistently crossed into oncoming traffic, swerving past oncoming traffic and reached speeds exceeding 75-90 MPH where the speed limits ranged between 35-45 MPH.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop after being involved in a hit and run crash with another vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Jones, who got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene where he was later taken into custody by officers.

Jones stated he stopped at the church and was looking for his cell phone when he heard what sounded like gun shots coming from outside his vehicle, followed by several gun shots fired from inside of his vehicle by one of two passengers inside. Jones then began driving away from the location when he heard police sirens. He said he did not want any involvement so he continued to drive away from police hoping that the two passengers would jump out of his vehicle before he crashed ending the chase.

Funeral services for 15-year-old An’Janique Wright were scheduled to take place at the church beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Jamya Norfleet, 21, and Taylor McMillon, 18, have both been charged in the shooting death of Wright.

Police say the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument that began at a basketball game at Central Academy of Excellence.

Prosecutors have requested a $30,000 bond for Rivera-Willis and $5,000 for Jones and Owsley.