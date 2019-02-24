Victim identified in Northland shooting death, no arrest made

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have released the name of the man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the Northland.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the Denton Luxury apartments located off NW 62nd Terrace near 45 Highway.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died while being taken to the hospital and has been identified as 30-year-old Austin C. Williams.

Police tell FOX4 as of Sunday evening no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Joe Andrade tells FOX4 he was at her house and was surprised to see what happened.

“We live right behind here. So it’s a great neighborhood. Very very safe. Nothing like this ever happens around here.”

Andrade said it’s an unfortunate situation.

“There was a gentleman outside of the pizza place and he actually hears the shots and I believe he helped kind of clear the scene and get some things under control,” Andrade said.

Anyone with information are asked to call the KC Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.