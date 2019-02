WICHITA FALLS — A World War II veteran in Texas is asking for 100 cards for his birthday.

Joe Cuba’s picture went viral this past week asking for the cards for his 100th birthday next month.

The photo showed Cuba holding a sign that read: ““I’m a WWII veteran who will be turning 100 on March 2, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards.”

Cuba listed the address to sent the cards to as Brookdale Senior Living Solutions at 918 Midwestern Parkway.