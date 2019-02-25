Authorities still trying to determine who killed 18-year-old KC girl year after her death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Who killed Vernece Brown?

As her family continues to pray for answers, authorities are one again asking for anyone to come forward with any information that could help them solve the case.

“Detectives from our office and around the Kansas City area have put in countless hours investigating this case," Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said in a news release. "At this point we need the public’s help to provide us with a tip or piece of information that can help solve this crime. This family deserves to know what happened to their daughter."

Authorities said they're still trying to determine who had contact with Brown on the day she disappeared, February 14, 2018.

The 18-year-old went out for a date and never came home.

In March 2018, her mother told FOX4 she helped her daughter get ready for the date. Brown's sister later told detectives the date was with a man in his 30s that she met on social media.

Mushroom hunters found Brown's body on April 28 in rural Cass County.

If you know what happened to Vernece Brown her family and authorities are asking for you to come forward. Call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, or visit www.KCcrimestoppers.com or free mobile app www.P3Tips.com . All tipsters are anonymous.