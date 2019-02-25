Coworker pays it forward to new parents who sold belongings to start their family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After noticing a coworker trying to have a baby for years and dealing with costly treatment, a local woman contacted FOX4.

Amy Cahill nominated her coworker for FOX4's Pay It Forward award. The award comes with $400, which will be helpful for a mom and dad who sold their belongings such a vehicle to get their little girl.

"She has bent over backwards to help me and everyone else," Cahill said. "She shops for kids every Christmas--she just helps everybody. They sold a lot of their stuff. Jeff sold his truck that he loved, and now they finally have a baby."

The new parents were all smiles when FOX4 and Cahill presented them with the award.

See the sweet moment in the video player above.

