Florida officer disciplined after suspects steamy romantic encounter in cruiser

FT. PIERCE, Fla. — A Florida police officer has been suspended for nearly 3 weeks after a involving a couple arrested for shoplifting — who ended up making out in the police cruiser.

The department says the suspects were seen on bodycam footage smoking, kissing, and engaging in other activity in the back seat of the cruiser – while the arresting officer played Barry White’s “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love”. The officer was in the front seat writing a report. The two were never restrained or handcuffed in the back seat.

A report from Treasure Coast Newspapers says the officer was suspended without pay for 20 days for various violations of department policy.