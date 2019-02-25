Kansas City sex offender sentenced for child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man with prior felony convictions for child pornography was sentenced Monday in federal court for receiving child pornography over the internet.

Travis E. Fleming, 44, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The court also sentenced FLeming ot 20 years of supervised release following imprisonment. He has been ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to each of the three identified victims of sexual abuse shown in the images of child porn he possessed.

Fleming was convicted in federal court in 2010 of two counts of receiving child porn and two counts of possessing child porn, for which he was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison without patrol. He was on supervised release at the time of the current incident.

In Sept. 2018, Fleming pleaded guilty to receiving child porn. He admitted that he had 256 images of child sexual abuse on his cell phone. Some of the child victims ranged in age from 4 to 10 years old. A forensic examination determined that Fleming did the bulk of his viewing of child pornography in the dark web.

Fleming’s probation officer discovered the cell phone during a home visit in Nov. 2017. Fleming admitted that he had been accessing the internet since at least February 2017. Among the conditions of Fleming’s supervised release was that he not possess any type of computer or electronic device with access to any on-line computer service.