KC Pet Project’s weekend special helped 145 pets find forever homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Pet Project announced Monday that 145 pets found their forever homes thanks to a huge adoption event over the weekend.

The shelter hosted an event called “Winter Frenzy” and waived the adoption fees for all dogs who weigh 30 pounds or more at all three locations.

Tori Fugate, a spokesperson for the shelter, said volunteers were processing adoptions until 10:30 p.m. both nights.

“Families braved long lines to adopt a new best friend,” Fugate said describing the event.

The adoptions helped clear space for the 60 pets that arrived at their shelters over the weekend.

According to Fugate, there is only one available dog at the Petco Adoption Center, three dogs at the Zona Rosa location and 62 available dogs at their main shelter as of Monday morning.

