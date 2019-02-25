KC Pet Project’s weekend special helped 145 pets find forever homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Pet Project announced Monday that 145 pets found their forever homes thanks to a huge adoption event over the weekend.
The shelter hosted an event called “Winter Frenzy” and waived the adoption fees for all dogs who weigh 30 pounds or more at all three locations.
Tori Fugate, a spokesperson for the shelter, said volunteers were processing adoptions until 10:30 p.m. both nights.
“Families braved long lines to adopt a new best friend,” Fugate said describing the event.
The adoptions helped clear space for the 60 pets that arrived at their shelters over the weekend.
According to Fugate, there is only one available dog at the Petco Adoption Center, three dogs at the Zona Rosa location and 62 available dogs at their main shelter as of Monday morning.
Click or tap here to meet the pets still looking for a forever home.
View this post on Instagram
On Friday, we didn't have a single dog kennel left in the building for incoming pets. We announced our Winter Frenzy fee-waived adoption weekend event and thanks to YOU sharing and spreading the word, Kansas City responded and came to KC Pet Project to save lives. 145 pets were adopted during the two day event and went home with loving, new families!! As we start this new week, there is only 1 dog left at our Petco Adoption Center, 3 dogs left at Zona Rosa, and only 62 available dogs left at our Main Shelter (so you can still adopt a new best friend today!). Our bonded pairs Betty White and Bea Arthur plus Gage and Blaze even found new families! Congrats to everyone who came out to adopt and helped us safe lives this weekend. And a HUGE thank you to the KC Pet Project staff and volunteers who worked hard both days to make the best matches possible with new families.