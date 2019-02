Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- A Virginia brewery is brewing up a "magically delicious" new beer.

The "Saturday Morning IPA" tastes like the popular cereal Lucky Charms.

The brewery said it's made with pounds of marshmallows and fruity calypso hops.

A limited quantity will go on sale Saturday, March 2 at the brewery.

If you'll be in Virginia over the weekend, click here to learn more on how you can try it out.