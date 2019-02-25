Man plans to ditch nursing home for Holiday Inn because it’s cheaper

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Virginia man says spending his golden years at a Holiday Inn instead of a nursing home will save him money, according to WXIN.

Terry Robison said the math is pretty simple: the average nursing home costs $188 a day while a long-term stay with a senior discount at a Holiday Inn costs $59.23 per night.

He also said the hotel always has free breakfast and some even offer happy hour. His thrifty idea would leave him more than $120 day to spend on meals, laundry and tips for the hotel staff.

Robison noted that the hotel staff cleans your room for you and offers complimentary toiletries. If something breaks in your room, the staff will fix it. The locations have security personnel at night and room service as well.

“They treat you like a customer, not a patient,” he noted.

“It takes months to get into decent nursing homes. Holiday Inn will take your reservation today,” he wrote.

Robison doesn’t see a downside to the idea. If he wants a change of scenery, he can stay at a Holiday Inn in another city.

He said the staff will check on to make sure he’s all right.

“If not, they’ll call an ambulance … or the undertaker,” he joked.

“If you fall and break a hip, Medicare will pay for the hip, and Holiday Inn will upgrade you to a suite for the rest of your life.”

What about visits from family? That’s not a problem either, he said.

“They will always be glad to find you, and probably check in for a few days mini-vacation,” he wrote. “The grandkids can use the pool. What more could I ask for?”