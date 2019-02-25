Metro divided as MLK Blvd. signs go up along The Paseo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a historic day, as the first sign officially renaming The Paseo to Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard went up near 34th Street.

The name change has left some divided on the east side.

Leaders in the African-American community say it's taken 30 years to honor the slain civil rights leader by naming a street after him.

In the end, church and political leaders settled on The Paseo as a beautiful boulevard worthy of King's name.

Supporters originally approached the parks board last year about renaming the street, but their request was rejected. And some property owners along The Paseo continue to oppose the name change, saying that they were never consulted about the idea.

The winners in this political fight say they now want King's honor to promote healing within the community.

"We stood strong and said it’s time to do this," Vernon Howard of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City said. "Because this community, our community, deserves beautification, economic investment, landmarks and a Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. So that the children who walk out of Lee A. Tolbert Academy can look up on the corner and see a man that fought and bled for their right to equality in America."

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who helped select The Paseo as a tribute to King, was not at the ceremony.

His office tells FOX4 he's organizing an April event to promote unity among all the stakeholders affected by the renaming.

Councilman Jermaine Reed said there's more important issues for African Americans to be concerned about, like crime and investment in the urban core.

In the next 90 days more than 200 signs will go up along The Paseo renaming the street for Martin Luther King Junior.

