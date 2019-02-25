Missouri man now holds record for largest brown trout caught in the state

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man fishing at Lake Taneycomo in southern Missouri set a record over the weekend, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

Paul Crews, of Neosho, was fishing in Taney County on Saturday, Feb. 23 when he caught a 34-pound, 10-ounce brown trout.

“I never would of have dreamed to catch a state-record fish like this,” Crews told the Missouri Department of Conservation. “I’m still in shock that I actually caught that giant brown trout.”

Crews said he was competing in a Trout fishing tournament when he made the catch. He was using a 4-pound test line and a sculpin colored marabou jig.

“I usually only trout fish one time a year and it’s this tournament,” Crews said.

He added that he knew it was a big fish once it started fighting him, but he didn’t think it was a record-setter.

“I fought the fish from one side of the lake to the other and back,” Crews said. “Finally, after about 20 minutes of fighting the trout, my partner and I were able to get it netted and bring it in the boat.”

He said he knew the fish would win the tournament as soon as he pulled it into the boat.

“Once the fish was in the boat I just knew my partner and I won the tournament,” Crews said. “But I was shocked to hear I was a state record holder.”

Crews decided to release the fish, but not before taking measurements and lots of photos. He plans to get a replica made.

Missouri recognizes fish in tow categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: throwlines, trotlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.