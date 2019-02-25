Mom uses pizza to document baby’s growth during first year

BALTIMORE — Some people say everything is better with pizza, including a Maryland mom who documented her second son’s growth slice by slice.

Baby Lorenzo’s mom, Dani, wanted to incorporate her son’s Italian roots in his milestone pictures, she told USA Today. So, each month, she ordered pizza and had her son pose with it.

To get the photos, she and her husband stood on step ladders to get Enzo to look in the right direction.

Dani, who is a photographer, usually gets cheese pizza, but she says the artist in her knew she needed to add toppings to make the pictures more colorful.

Now that Enzo is a year old, she says she will go back to cheese.