× Olathe Public Schools takes back day of spring break from h.s. students to make up snow days

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Public Schools announced their plan Monday to make up snow days, and it only impacts high school students.

According to a letter from the district, spring break for high school students will be one day shorter, 10 minutes will be added to each school day and late start Thursdays are going away for the entire fourth quarter.

If you have a high school student in the Olathe district, they will now have school on Monday, March 18, 2019, meaning spring break will end just one day earlier this year.

At the start of the fourth quarter high school classes will also begin at 7:50 a.m. This adjustment adds 10 minutes to each school day.

The district also said at the beginning of the fourth quarter late start Thursdays will go away. Thursday classes will begin at 7:50 a.m.

High school students will also have a full day of class on Wednesday, May 22 instead of a half day.

Despite all the changes, buses will run on the same schedule as they have all year.

Elementary and middle school students are not impacted by this change.

Olathe Public Schools sent the following letter to parents:

Dear Olathe Public Schools parents,

Thank you for your patience as we have worked through inclement weather this school year. In the Olathe Public Schools, we have a number of snow days built into the calendar. The state requires a certain number of student contact hours that we must fulfill each school year. Currently, our elementary and middle schools are within the number of hours they need, but we will need to make up some time at the high school level.

At this point, at the high school level only, we will implement the following changes beginning after Spring Break, on Monday, March 18, 2019.

At the high school level only, the Monday, March 18th Professional Day will change to a full day of school for students in grades 9-12. Elementary and middle school will not have school this day and professional development will be held for district staff at those grade levels.

High school will add 10 minutes to the beginning of the school day, starting the day at 7:50 a.m. each day of the week for all of 4th quarter.

There will no longer be a late start on Thursdays during 4th quarter. Classes will begin at 7:50 a.m.

On Wednesday, May 22 (the second day of finals for grades 9-11) the schedule will change from a half day to a full day.

High school buses will run on the same schedule as they have all year.

Again, these changes will only impact high school. Elementary and middle school will remain with their current schedules for the remainder of the school year.

Please note that should subsequent inclement weather days be called, additional adjustments will need to be made to the high school schedule.

Our high school principals will be in touch with building specific details, including the revised 4th quarter bell schedule.

Sincerely,

Olathe Public Schools Administration