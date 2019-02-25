× R. Kelly posts bail, soon to be released after spending weekend in jail

CHICAGO — Authorities say R. Kelly has posted bail and will be released from a Chicago jail Monday afternoon.

Cook County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said Monday that Kelly posted his $100,000 bail after spending the weekend in jail.

Kelly, 52, was charged Friday with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A Cook County judge Saturday set bond at $1 million, calling the accusations against Kelly “disturbing.”

The R&B singer’s bail amount was 10 percent of the $1 million bond set by a judge Saturday.

During a hearing earlier Monday, Kelly’s lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that he faces. Prosecutors allege that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time.

Kelly denies wrongdoing.

Defense attorney Steve Greenberg previously said Kelly “really doesn’t have any money.” The singer was dropped from his record label, is behind on rent and owes more than $161,000 in child support.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing someone who claims to be an R. Kelly whistleblower, says a second video showing Kelly engaged in sexual assault of a minor will be provided to prosecutors Monday morning.

Prosecutors on Saturday laid out their case against Kelly — detailing abuse allegations that span 12 years and involve four separate victims.

Kelly met one of the victims at her 16th birthday dinner, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said. Another alleged victim, also 16, asked for his autograph outside a court hearing for his 2008 child pornography trial. He was acquitted in that case.

Defense attorney Steve Greenberg maintains Kelly’s innocence: “He didn’t force anyone to have sex. … He’s a rock star. He doesn’t have to have nonconsensual sex.”

A 6-part Lifetime documentary called “Surviving R. Kelly” recently catapulted the singer back into the spotlight. In the show, alleged victims and Kelly’s close friends accuse the singer of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia.

Last month, Foxx made a public plea for victims to come forward, calling the allegations against Kelly “sickening.”

Each of the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Kelly is facing carries a possible sentence of three to seven years; probation without prison time is also an option.