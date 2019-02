Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The owners of Kansas City’s only Scandinavian restaurant are grateful to the community for helping save their business.

Josh and Katie Rogers have owned Krokstrom Klubb & Market in Midtown for nearly three years. Three weeks ago, they were on the verge of shutting down as sales continued to decline due to the lousy weather.

“It hit sales really hard and I don’t blame anyone for not wanting to get out in the weather,” Josh Rogers said. “It had really hit sales really hard and I don’t blame anyone for not wanting to get out in the weather.”

The Rogers turned to social media and pleaded for the community’s support. The community answered the call and the business has been booming ever since.

The couple said reservations are up, and they’re now looking to hire additional staff to keep up with the demand.

“It’s really hard to tell what kind of brought everybody in, but we’re really grateful for it all,” Rogers said.

On Tuesday evening, Stephanie Anderson was dining at the restaurant with people from her Volker neighborhood, which also happens to be where the Rogers live.

“It’s become a really great way for people to put faces to the names that they see in the Facebook group every day,” Anderson said.

They eat dinner together once a month not only to get to know one another, but also to support local businesses.

“We pick a place that is in or near Volker or owned by Volker residents to go have dinner at,” Anderson said. “We want to support the businesses before they even ask for help.”

The Rogers said the support from the community has been overwhelming and they’re beyond grateful.

“I think it’s a really great show of community and how everybody’s – even though we’re in this urban neighborhood in the middle of the city – we all want to look out for each other and support each other,” Rogers said.