Everything you need to know about the 2019 Snake Saturday & St. Patrick’s Day parades

Snake Saturday Parade

Replay last year’s parade in the video player above.

Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City kicks off a week of celebration of Irish culture and history. The event on Saturday, March 16 typically brings in about 100,000 people to historic, downtown North Kansas City.

The parade begins at 16th and Swift, turns right on Armour Road, then another right on Howell and continues to 16th Avenue.

FOX4’s Nick Vasos and Loren Halifax will emcee the parade from the main stage. Meteorologist Joe Lauria will act as a street announcer.

Abby Eden, Shannon Obrien, Rob Collins, Pat McGonigle, Kerri Stowell and Kera Meshek will be riding the Antique Fire Truck in the parade.

FOX4 will live stream the parade on FOX4KC.com and on Facebook.

The Snake Saturday parade occurs in the midst of the Snake Saturday Festival, which will include a free children’s area filled with family activities including a barrel train, airbrush tattoos, pony rides, a petting zoo, a tricycle obstacle course and more.

The festival grounds border East 19th Avenue on the north and 18th Avenue on the south, with Fayette on the west and Howell on the east.

Additionally, charities go “all out” designing parade entries to win prize money for their organization. Over the duration of the parade and festival more than a million dollars has been distributed to charities.

After the Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City, get your plans ready for St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17. FOX4 is the broadcast and live stream partner of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The FOX 4 broadcast and live stream begins around 11:30 a.m. and last until about 2 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Replay last year’s parade in the video player above.

FOX4 is honored to be the official broadcast and live stream partner of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at Linwood and Broadway at 11 a.m., then proceeds south along Broadway to 43rd Street.

FOX4 will live stream the parade online, and broadcast live on FOX4, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn and John Holt will emcee the parade.

Actor and KCK native Eric Stonestreet will be the grand marshal. Stonestreet is best known for his role on the sitcom “Modern Family.” He is also a huge fan of the Chiefs and Royals.

If you are interested in participating in the parade, they are taking applications. Click or tap here for more information.

Mark Alford, Kim Byrnes, Loren Halifax, Pat McGonigle, Dhomonique Ricks, Rob Collins, Joe Lauria, Nicole DiAntonio, Shannon O’Brien and Marcus Officer will all be riding in convertibles in the parade.