Hockey fans show up in droves to see Stanley Cup as famed trophy tours KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City isn't usually what you'd call a hockey hotbed -- that is, unless the Stanley Cup is in town!

One of the most famous trophies in sports is on a bit of a goodwill tour throughout the metro, and it's all thanks to our regions' connection to a living legend in the world of hockey.

On Tuesday night, the Stanley Cup's latest stop was the Blue Line Bar in the River Market. Earlier in the day, it made a stop in Lee's Summit where fans packed into lines to see the famed trophy.

Judging by the line, you might have thought they were waiting for a meet-and-greet with a movie star or another A-list celebrity.

But young and old lined up on a raw, chilly day at Summit Ice in Lee's Summit for a different kind of brush with greatness -- a moment with the Stanley Cup, the oldest trophy in professional sports.

Ken Morrow arranged for Lord Stanley's visit to Kansas City. Morrow is president of KC Ice in Shawnee, and he's a bit of hockey royalty himself. He played on the "Miracle on Ice" United States hockey team that upset Russia -- and shocked the world -- in the 1980 Olympics.

"We call it the never ending miracle because we just celebrated our 39th anniversary and I get mail every day, steady for 39 years," Morrow said.

These days, Morrow serves as a kind of ambassador for hockey in KC, where there’s not an NHL team -- at least, not yet.

"Whether it happens in a couple of years, whether it happens in 10 or 15 years, we don’t know," he said. "In the meantime, this is what we’re trying to accomplish here -- get at a real grassroots level, get kids involved, get parents involved."

And if Tuesday's turnout to see the Stanley Cup is any indication of an appetite for hockey in Kansas City, these fans are proof maybe someday, NHL hockey could have a home in KC.

If you missed the Stanley Cup's appearances on Tuesday, there's still one more chance. The cup will be at Wednesday night's KC Maverick's game. But you do need to buy a ticket to take a picture with it.