Joe Biden says his family’s on board with 2020 run; he’s ‘very close’ to decision

NEWARK, Del. — Former Vice President Joe Biden revealed on Tuesday that his family is on board with a 2020 run and he’s “very close” to making a decision in his most direct comments to date about his thinking on jumping into the campaign.

Speaking at the University of Delaware, Biden said that he has discussed a run with his family, including his grandchildren, noting that the “most important people in my life want me to run.”

“The first hurdle for me was deciding whether or not I am comfortable taking the family through what would be a very, very difficult campaign. No matter who runs, it’s a very difficult campaign,” he said, mentioning both the Democratic primary and a possible general election match-up against President Donald Trump.

“I’m certain about where the family is,” he added. “But the second piece is that I don’t want this to be a fool’s errand and I want to make sure that if we do this — and we’re very close to getting to a decision — that I am fully prepared to do it.”

At one point someone in the audience shouted, “Oh God, just say yes!”

“We’re in the final stages of that decision but it would be the greatest honor of my life to be president of the United States, but also it is something that I have to make sure that I could run a first rate effort to do this and make clear where I think the country should go and how to get there.”