KC Zoo wants you to help name the newest king penguin chick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo said they need help naming the latest addition to Penguin Plaza.

The king penguin chick hatched Saturday, Feb. 2. It is the first baby for mom, Ricky, and dad, Buddy Love. It was the second to hatch at the zoo this year.

The other king penguin chick, Blizzard, hatched Sunday, Jan. 13. Blizzard is growing quickly the zoo said. He is almost the size of his parents.

Both chicks are available for the public to see. If you’re looking at the viewing window, Blizzard’s play pen is on the right side. The newest chick’s play pen is on the left side.

If you have a winter-themed name idea for the newest chick, the zoo wants to hear from you. They are asking that you submit your ideas to the Kansas City Zoo’s Facebook page. Zookeepers will pick their favorite.