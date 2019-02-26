FOX4 Forecast: Freezing drizzle possible tonight-Wednesday morning

Posted 4:00 am, February 26, 2019, by , and , Updated at 04:51AM, February 26, 2019

We'll stay chilly today as our highs struggle to get out of the middle 30s. Clouds will be increasing as well with patchy drizzle possible this afternoon.  Additional freezing drizzle is possible tonight into early Wednesday.  This may result in some slick spots for Wednesday morning. We also have updates on our next chance for snow in the forecast here.

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.