Leavenworth woman needs your votes to advance in Armed Forces Insurance`s Military Spouse of the Year Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Leavenworth woman is a top 18 finalist for Armed Forces Insurance`s Military Spouse of the Year Award, and you can help get her to number one.

Aside from being a top military spouse, Lauren Hope has turned her support for the military into a successful jewelry business.

Hope's line is so popular that second lady of the United States, Karen Pence, has even been seen wearing her jewelry.

Watch the video above to see some of her jewelry and learn more about how she got her start.

Click or tap here to learn more about her jewelry.

You can also vote for Lauren Hope to advance until noon Tuesday, Feb. 26. Just click or tap here, then click or tap the "vote now" bar at the top. It will ask you to enter your email before submitting your vote.