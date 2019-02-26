× One man shot outside Olathe strip mall; one person in custody, police say

OLATHE, Kan. — One man has been shot multiple times Tuesday night outside an Olathe strip mall, police say.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near S. Mur-Len Road and E. Cedar Street. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time, but Sgt. Logan Bonney with Olathe Police confirmed one person is in custody.

Several businesses in the strip mall area were open at the time of the shooting and went into lockdown.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.