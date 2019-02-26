Prairiefire will soon be home to Johnson County’s newest ice rink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A new outdoor ice skating rink is coming to Prairiefire.

Developer Fred Merrill told FOX4 the addition is part of "phase two" and is a partnership with KC Ice.

"It will be the winter activities for Prairiefire," Merrill said. "The rink will actually convert to summer activities in the summer, whether it's pickle ball or it's turf where we can go out and have all kinds of fun things."

Merrill said in the winter the rink will host pond hockey, figure skating and even curling.

The rink is expected to be complete at the start of winter in 2021.