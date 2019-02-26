× Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old KCK man with Alzheimer’s, dementia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Cent Scott was last seen Tuesday driving away from his home on Rowland Avenue in a green 2008 Ford Escape with the Kansas license plate 773-LHT.

He is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not release what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees Scott is asked to call KCK police at 913-596-3000.