Winter Weather Advisory issued in KC area for freezing drizzle expected overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Freezing drizzle overnight could make the morning commute slick on Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday for Johnson, Linn and Miami counties in Kansas and Cass and Jackson counties in Missouri. The same advisory takes effect at midnight for Bates, Cooper, Henry, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis and Saline counties in Missouri. Both advisories run until 6 a.m.

Although the precipitation will be light, with temperatures dropping below freezing, untreated surfaces could see a light glaze. Drivers should keep an eye out for some slick spots on the metro’s roads Wednesday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses.

And winter isn’t done with Kansas City yet. FOX4 is tracking another system with increasing snow chances for this weekend.