3-year-old boy with epilepsy kisses mom for first time in 2 years after surgery

MOBILE, Ala. — William “Liam” Renihan is only 3 years old, but he’s been through a lot. He started having seizures and was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 15 months old. He was having up to a 100 seizures a day, according to his mother.

“When he had a seizure his whole upper body fell to the floor. So he would hit his head, his face, collarbone,” Kimberly Renihan, Liam’s mother, explained.

His parents, Kimberly and Matthew Renihan, had nearly lost hope before they met Dr. Juan Ochoa, a Neurologist with USA Physicians Group and Director of SouthCEP Comprehensive Epilepsy Center.

Liam had been on five seizure medications, and had seen three neurologists; none of whom reportedly believed Liam was a candidate for epilepsy surgery.

However, Dr. Ochoa offered the Renihan’s a different opinion. “The technology we used to localize the seizure is called EEG source imagine,” said Dr. Juan Ochoa, USA Health.

Using EEG source imaging technology, doctors at USA health were able to map Liam’s brain and define a focal point for surgery. He ended up having a hippocampectomy to remove the part of the brain where the seizures were occurring.

“Our surgical goal is to stop the seizures – the second is to plan an approach without causing any neurological deficits…Our hope is we stop the seizures and we improve function,” said USA Health Neurosurgeon, Dr. George Rusyniak.

The results were amazing. Days after surgery, Liam was talking and showing affection, giving his parents kisses for the first time in nearly two years.

“What is remarkable in William is that right after surgery he completely changed. He kissed his mom for the first time in two years. He was able to interact,” Dr. Ochoa described.

His parents say, the doctors not only restored their hope…but gave them back their son. They say the doctors are true heroes.

“Everything we’ve done led us to where we needed to be and we had the best outcome that we could have hoped for.”