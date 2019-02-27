‘Beverly Hills 90210’ reboot with original cast coming to FOX4 this summer

The original cast of “Beverly Hills, 90210” is coming home this summer.

Stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are set to return to TV screens for a reboot called just “90210.”

“Beverly Hills, 90210” aired on FOX for the entire decade of the 1990s, and it’s coming back to the network for this six-episode event series. An official air date has been released yet, but FOX says it will debut this summer.

The new show comes with a bit of a twist though.

The cast “will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships,” FOX says.

“Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, who previously worked on MTV’s “Awkward,” will write and executive produce the new show.

Check out “90210” this summer on FOX4.