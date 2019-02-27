Blue Springs police looking for man with warrant, considered armed and dangerous

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department needs your help finding a 28-year-old man wanted for armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police announced Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Sidney T. Ogletree of Blue Springs for first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ogletree, seen in the photos above, is described as standing 5’5″ and weighing 220 pounds.

Police said Ogletree should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Ogletree, police ask that you call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Ogletree’s arrest or filing of felony charges.