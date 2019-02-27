Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife angry at backlash over Gaga duet comments

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Esposito has clapped back after being criticized for commenting on a post about ex-husband Bradley Cooper’s Oscars duet with Lady Gaga.

It all started when actor David Spade posted on Instagram after Sunday night’s performance when Cooper and his “A Star Is Born” co-star steamed up the stage with “Shallow,” which went on to win the best original song Academy Award.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar performance took people off the deep end

“Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f***ing?” Spade asked in a caption of a photo of Gaga and Cooper performing at the Oscars.

Esposito, who was married to Cooper from 2006 to 2007, responded in the comments with “Ha.”

That led to some criticism from those who thought the “NCIS” actress was mocking the pair.

Esposito posted a video Tuesday with some explicit language on her official Instagram account in which she explained that her comment was aimed at “David Spade’s very outward statement about something about an ex and I literally laughed at him because he was so bold in what he was saying and I thought it was funny.”

“I’m allowed to think something is funny,” she said. “You’re also allowed to say something and obviously this is a time where everybody is saying whatever the hell they want.”

Esposito went on to say, “We have so many things going on in our country and in our world that need attention” and said she was especially disappointed in other women attacking her as an “old lady” and needing to feel relevant.

“I didn’t watch the Oscars,” she said. “I don’t know what went on, I don’t care what went on.”

Esposito also took umbrage that her book, “Jennifer’s Way: My Journey with Celiac Disease — What Doctors Don’t Tell You and How You Can Learn to Live Again” had been brought into the discussion via a Page Six report.

“The world is in a crazy place,” she concluded. “Go do something positive. Peace.”