FBI offers $5,000 reward for information in violent Northland bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help them catch two men who robbed a Northland bank Friday.

Two masked men armed with handguns guns came in to Equity Bank near NW 64th Street and N Lucerne Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. and restrained employees before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One suspect is described as a white man, standing 5’10” with a medium build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, long black winter coat and black sweatpants. His face was covered with a black mask and h was wearing black sunglasses and New Balance Tennis shoes with orange soles. He carried a new, plain canvass bag. He had a black frame handgun.

The other suspect is described as a white man , standing 5’8″ to 5’10” with a medium or slender build. He was wearing a gray hoodie underneath a black Under Armour style jacket with stripes along the sleeves and gray striped Nike sweatpants. His face was covered with a ski mask and sunglasses. He was wearing white tennis shoes with black stripes across the tops. He was armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun.

According to the FBI, it is possible that the suspects parked in the east parking lot of St. Luke’s Hospital and walked between the Twisted Fresh and Edible Arrangement stores before entering the bank and when fleeing after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.