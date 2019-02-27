JCPenney plans to hire 90 stylists during event Monday Oak Park Mall

Live video: Traffic begins to build as roads turn to ice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calling all hair stylists who are looking for a job.

JCPenney will host a National Hiring Day event Monday, March 4. During the event, they plan to hire 90 stylists.

The hiring event begins noon and runs until 4 p.m. at the JCPenney inside Oak Park Shopping Center.

During the event salon education managers will host a FREE hands-on class ($300 value!) about foilayage, color mélange or pastellics. You must RSVP in advance to attend the class.

JCPenney said they allow stylists to take to 70 percent of the commission. They also do not charge booth rental fees. Employees can also earn up to a $1,000 bonus.

