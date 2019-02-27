KCK’s Quindaro Ruins gets new historical designation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Congress has approved a historical designation for the Quindaro Ruins, a Civil War-era port of entry into Kansas and stop along the Underground Railroad.

The Kansas City Star reports that lawmakers recognized Quindaro as a national commemorative site as part of a massive public lands package approved by Congress on Tuesday. The legislation is now headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The designation comes from the National Park Service but falls short of national historic landmark status. Still, supporters say it creates opportunities for new assistance from the government to preserve the Kansas City site, which was once a flourishing abolitionist community.

Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids called the Quindaro Townsite a “significant part of Kansas’ history in the fight for freedom and equality.”