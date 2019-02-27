Live video: Traffic begins to build as roads turn to ice
Be weather aware: Winter Weather Advisory extended until noon
School closings and delays for Wednesday

KCK’s Quindaro Ruins gets new historical designation

Posted 11:41 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, February 27, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Congress has approved a historical designation for the Quindaro Ruins, a Civil War-era port of entry into Kansas and stop along the Underground Railroad.

The Kansas City Star reports that lawmakers recognized Quindaro as a national commemorative site as part of a massive public lands package approved by Congress on Tuesday. The legislation is now headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The designation comes from the National Park Service but falls short of national historic landmark status. Still, supporters say it creates opportunities for new assistance from the government to preserve the Kansas City site, which was once a flourishing abolitionist community.

Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids called the Quindaro Townsite a “significant part of Kansas’ history in the fight for freedom and equality.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.