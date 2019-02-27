KCPD says more than 300 crashes have been reported in the last 24 hours

Live video: Traffic begins to build as roads turn to ice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said they’ve had more than three times the number of crashes than typical in the past day.

The police department tweeted Wednesday just after 10 a.m. that drivers reported more than 300 crashes in just 24 hours.

According to the department, on a “relatively normal” day like Monday, they had 79 crashes reported.

“Roads are improving, but you should still slow down and leave a lot of room in front of you,” the police department added.

