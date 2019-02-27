Late start at KCK schools creates concern, confusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kids headed to class Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, despite slippery road conditions, has left both parents and teachers concerned.

It has been a year of changes for teachers and students in KCK Public Schools. And a lot of those changes are the result of new leadership.

A new superintendent, Charles Foust, began work at the start of the school year.

FOX4 tried to interview district administrators about the decision to have school. But spokesperson Melissa Bedford Fears would only say that the district made a simple decision to start school two hours late.

People in KCK know that Wednesdays are half-days in this school district with afternoons reserved for professional development for teachers.

That means elementary school kids will only have two and a half hours of instruction, leading some to question whether it's even worth it to show up.

"I think that snow days are kind of the way we indoctrinate new superintendents," Jen Holt, teachers' union representative in the district said. "The last time we had so many snow days that it caused us to reevaluate our calendar in a major way was the first year of our last superintendent. It was her first year. That kind of ended up being a big, we ended up extending the calendar beyond the scheduled calendar year. "

The whole idea of starting late is a new concept. KCK just implemented it this school year and has only used it one other day.

Holt said some teachers received late notice of the delay and that contributed to the confusion.

A lot of teachers have long commutes so people were concerned about getting in safely. Wyandotte County canceled public transit, city buses, but school buses have been making their way down the streets.

The good news is when most schools started at 11 a.m., educators say they didn't have much trouble getting in. Some were more concerned about slippery parking lots, than the roads.