FOX4 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory until 9am

Posted 4:00 am, February 27, 2019, by , and , Updated at 04:37AM, February 27, 2019

Temperatures continue to fall this morning and we have several spots icing over. A Winter Weather Advisory runs though 9am. Please allow extra time to get to your destination. This isn't our only opportunity for wintry weather this week... I'm tracking a system that will arrive this weekend increasing snow chances. Details in the updated forecast here!

The Forecast

Long Ranger

