Live video: Traffic begins to build as roads turn to ice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If possible, delay travel Wednesday.

Rain that did not evaporate has turned to ice resulting in extremely slick roads and multiple crashes. Click the link below to see how the highways and traffic in your area are looking.

Click or tap here for real-time traffic estimates

The Kansas City Scout Camera Tours feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link select a camera group from the drop-down box below, and click “Go!”.

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”.

If you are trying to access the camera tour on your phone, you’ll need to first download the KC Scout app. If you have an iPhone, click here. If you have an Andriod, click here.